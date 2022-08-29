The 2023 BMW X5 M is nearly ready for its debut as shown by the vehicle out spy photographer spotted undergoing high-speed testing on the Nürburgring. The refreshed high-performance crossover SUV will feature updated front and rear fascias, new lighting elements, and BMW's latest in-cabin technology.

Zenvo confirmed development of a hybrid hypercar. Scheduled to arrive in 2023, the hypercar's powertrain will integrate an in-house developed V-12 capable of 10,000 rpm, turbochargers with electric motors to eliminate turbo lag, and an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Max Verstappen started in 14th on the grid and finished first in the 2022 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix. Competing for for Red Bull Racing, Verstappen was already in eighth place on the third lap and moved to third place by the lap eight. The reigning world champion took the lead spot on lap 19.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 BMW X5 M spy shots and video: Mid-cycle update in the works

Zenvo readies V-12 hybrid hypercar for 2023

Verstappen moves from P14 to winner's spot at 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix

2023 Lexus GX review

Princess Diana's 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 sold at auction for $846K

Geely’s Zeekr will deliver EVs with 600+ mile range, CATL battery tech in Q1 2023

Nicola Materazzi, father of Ferrari F40 and Bugatti EB110, dead at 83

2023 Cadillac Escalade review

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class spy shots and video: New nameplate to replace C- and E-Class coupes

Toyota and DOE look at how hydrogen fuel-cell tech could help smooth the grid