Aston Martin on Monday revealed the DBR22, a sultry speedster set to make its formal debut on Aug. 19 at 2022 Monterey Car Week.

The DBR22 is officially a concept, though such a stunning design is too good to waste and Aston Martin has hinted strongly a small production run will happen, with the number of cars likely dependant on how much interest the Monterey showing garners.

The DBR22 is the creation of Q by Aston Martin. It was built to mark this year's 10th anniversary of the founding of Aston Martin's official personalization department, but more importantly it highlights the division's talent and breadth of capability. Previous creations have included the Vulcan track car and one of Victor supercar.

Aston Martin DBR22

The DBR22 features a design strongly influenced by the DBR1, the race car that earned Aston Martin its sole 24 Hours of Le Mans outright victory back in 1959, with legends Roy Salvadori and Carroll Shelby doing the driving. The later DB3S race car also played a part in the design, Aston Martin said.

The design is a clear continuation of Aston Martin's current themes but there's a new element in the lack of creases and panel gaps. There's also the new grille design where carbon-fiber fills in for the traditional metal veins. Carbon fiber is also used for the rest of the body panels.

The underlying structure is shared with Aston Martin's sports cars, and no doubt the similar V12 Speedster limited edition launched by Aston Martin in 2020. Unique modifications included new front and rear shear panels added to improve tortional rigidity, along with a new aluminum subframe that Aston Martin crafted using multiple 3D-printed parts. There's also unique calibration for the adaptive dampers and transmission, we're told.

Aston Martin DBR22

Power comes from Aston Martin's twin-turbo 5.2-liter V-12, tuned in this application to deliver 705 hp and 555 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic and drives the rear wheels only. The combination with the lightweight speedster body means 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 198 mph.

You're going to want to wear a helmet when traveling at any serious speed, though there are elements to help reduce turbulence in the cockpit area. There's the large horseshoe-shaped vent in the front hood and small wind deflector designed to channel air over the cockpit area, as well as the pair of nacelles on the rear deck which smooth the airflow out to the rear.

Inside is a new dashboard with digital displays, whose design we wouldn't be surprised ends up in Aston Martin's updated sports car range due next year.

Aston Martin DBR22

Aston Martin has another debut planned for Monterey Car Week, likely to be the V12 Vantage Roadster recently spotted testing. The event is currently underway and culminates with the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on Aug. 21.