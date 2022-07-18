Polestar's next major model launch will be a mid-size SUV twinned with Volvo's successor to the XC90 and aimed directly at the Porsche Cayenne.

The new model will go by the name Polestar 3, and though it isn't due for a reveal until October, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath has already provided information on pricing.

Speaking at the Automotive News Europe Congress held last week in Prague, Czech Republic, Ingenlath said the Polestar 3 will start at 75,000 euros (approximately $76,300) and top out at 110,000 euros.

2022 Polestar 3

The prices will be similar in the U.S., due to the exchange rate parity between the dollar and the euro, according to Automotive News (subscription required).

Order books will open following the reveal in October. Production is due to start in early 2023, which means we'll likely see the Polestar 3 arrive as a 2023 model.

Production will be handled at Volvo's plant in Charleston, South Carolina, where the Volvo S60 is currently built and where the XC90 successor will be built. Production will also be handled in China for that market.

L to R: Polestar 2, Polestar 3, Polestar 4 and Polestar 5

Underpinning the Polestar 3 and XC90 successor is thought to be a version of Volvo's SPA2 platform developed from the onset for electric vehicles but capable of supporting hybrid powertrains.

Polestar's sales target for 2023 is 24,000 units, rising to 67,000 for 2024 and 77,000 for 2025.

Beyond the Polestar 3, Polestar plans to launch a smaller crossover dubbed the Polestar 4 in 2024 and then a fastback sedan dubbed the Polestar 5 in 2025. Should funds allow, Ingenlath wants to see Polestar eventually add a roadster to its lineup. The automaker in March previewed just such a vehicle with its striking O2 concept car.