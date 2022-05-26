A modern Acura Integra has arrived for the 2023 model year, and we've just driven it. Set to go on sale this summer with a starting price of $31,895, the modern Integra is a sporty hatchback with 200 hp and an available 6-speed manual transmission.

Alpina has revealed its take on BMW's updated 3-Series. Alpina's latest B3 sees power increase to 488 hp and the interior benefit from new technology including larger screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment hub.

Maserati's MC20 supercar has spawned an open-top version and it goes by the name Cielo, Italian for “sky.” The new MC20 Cielo features a retractable hard-top roof, but instead of aluminum or carbon fiber like what most rivals use, Maserati has gone with glass to give you that open feeling whether the roof is up or down.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2023 Acura Integra recaptures glory of days past

2023 BMW Alpina B3 revealed with more power, tech

2023 Maserati MC20 Cielo debuts with retractable glass roof

2022 Genesis GV80 review

"Speed Racer" live-action series reportedly in the works with J.J. Abrams for AppleTV+

Seattle is installing curbside EV charging by request, for those without off-street parking

SSC "Little Brother" coming with second factory

2022 Genesis G80 review

Prodrive P25 will be a modern Subaru Impreza 22B STI

EVs emit more brake dust, which the EU is stepping up to regulate