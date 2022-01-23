Shelby American has released its take on the latest Ford F-150 Raptor, upping the levels of power and aggression.

The 2022 Shelby Raptor gets a cold-air intake, new exhaust system, and aftermarket tune for its 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6, increasing output from the stock 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque to 525 hp and 610 lb-ft. Those are the same numbers Shelby extracted from a 2018 Raptor, which makes sense, as the engine is a carryover item.

Shelby also made the Raptor look even more aggressive, adding hood scoops, a new grille with "Shelby" block lettering, a new front bumper with LED light bar, and a chase rack for the bed that can hold spare tires and has its own LED light bar.

2022 Ford Shelby Raptor

The Raptor also gets Shelby-designed 18-inch wheels with 37-inch BF Goodrich KM3 Mud Terrain tires. The truck actually comes with six of these massive tires, including two bed-mounted spares. Note that Ford offers 37-inch tires as a factory option as well, from BF Goodrich's K02 series.

The interior gets custom leather seats with red trim, plus lots of Shelby badging and a dashboard plaque with a serial number entered in the official Shelby Registry.

Shelby hasn't published pricing for the 2022 Raptor, but the 2021 model started at $124,820, including the price of the donor Raptor. For about $10,000 less, you could also get a supercharged V-8 Shelby F-150 with 775 hp. Meanwhile, Ford is set to unveil its own V-8 Raptor R later this year. It's unclear if the factory model will match the Shelby's output, but it's nice to have options.