Infiniti's QX50 small crossover enters the 2022 model year with a number of additional features included as standard, though there's still only the one powertrain and it's hardly what you'd call exciting or even premium.

The current QX50 was introduced for the 2019 model year and for 2022 has been joined by a more coupe-like cousin, dubbed the QX55. The QX55 is the model to get if looks are a priority, though if it's space you're after then it's best to stick with the QX50 and its regular crossover shape.

The new model year sees the QX50 gain wireless Apple CarPlay and parent company Nissan's ProPilot driver-assist system as standard. Android Auto is also included but requires a cable.

ProPilot can be used during single-lane travel on selected highways. It still requires driver monitoring, thus ranking it at Level 2 on the SAE scale of self-driving capability. It keeps the vehicle centered in its lane and also handles the gas and brake.

Infiniti also includes multiple safety-related driver-assist features as standard. The list includes handy items like blind spot warning, lane departure warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and rear cross traffic alert.

2022 Infiniti QX50 2022 Infiniti QX50 2022 Infiniti QX50

Other standard goodies include an auto-dimming rearview mirror, eight-way adjustable front seats, a leather steering wheel, a Type-C USB charge port for rear passengers, and dual screens (8.0-inch upper and 7.0-inch lower) for the infotainment.

Power in the QX50 comes from Infiniti's variable compression engine, dubbed the VC-Turbo. The 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 continuously raises or lowers the reach of the pistons to transform the compression ratio. High compression ratios aid efficiency, while low ratios enable greater power and torque. The engine offers any compression ratio between 8:1 (for performance) and 14:1 (for efficiency).

The result is a peak output of 268 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque. Despite all the mechanical wizardry, the engine isn't all that fuel efficient. The 2021 model was rated by the EPA as 23 mpg city, 29 highway and 26 combined, which is similar to what comparable rivals return. That's with standard front-wheel drive. Add all-wheel drive and each of those figures drop by a single mpg. The sole transmission is a continuously variable unit.

Pricing for the 2022 QX50 starts at $40,025, including a $1,025 destination charge. Add $2,000 if you want all-wheel drive.

For more on the Infiniti QX50, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.