The Dodge Charger, like the Challenger, enters the 2022 model year with few changes. But after Monday's bombshell that the muscle car duo will finally reach the end of the road in 2023, at least in their current form, it's easy to see why.

For anyone interested in a Charger today, the main change for 2022 is a new Jailbreak option for the SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody. It unlocks color options when ordering, not just for the exterior but also interior trim options and badging.

Dodge's Deluxe Security Alarm has also been made a standard feature on the Scat Pack, Scat Pack Widebody, SRT Hellcat Widebody, and SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody models. For other models in the 2022 Charger lineup, the alarm is included with the Driver Convenience Group.

2022 Dodge Charger

Dodge will also be offering factory upgrades for the Charger via a revived Direct Connection performance parts program. Direct Connection is an on-again, off-again program first introduced by Chrysler in 1974 to offer factory upgrades for Chrysler, Dodge and Plymouth cars.

For the modern parts program, there will be parts for the driveline, powertrain and suspension, including various stages from mild to wild. These will be factory-backed parts so won't void any emissions regulations and will be warranty friendly when installed by an approved dealership. The parts will be available through specialist performance dealerships Dodge calls its Power Brokers. More details on the parts program will be announced over the course of the coming year.

As was the case in previous years, the 2022 Charger range starts with the V-6-powered SXT. The V-6 is a 3.6-liter unit good for 292 hp, and it's unique in the engine range in that it can be had with rear- or all-wheel drive. The V-8 options are only available with rear-wheel drive. All Chargers come with an 8-speed automatic as standard.

2022 Dodge Charger

The entry point for V-8 fun is the R/T. Here you get a 5.7-liter V-8 with 370 hp. Next up the line is the Scat Pack and Scat Pack Widebody which swap in a 6.4-liter V-8 good for 485 hp. Above this you're looking at supercharged power, specifically the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 known as the Hellcat. The engine offers 717 hp in the SRT Hellcat Widebody and 797 hp in the SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody.

With 797 horses on board, you're looking at 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.6 seconds, a top speed of 203 mph, and a quarter-mile ET of 10.6 seconds at 129 mph.

A bonus with the V-8 models is a standard 2.75-inch electronically controlled active exhaust system designed to deliver that signature muscle car sound.

Deliveries of the 2022 Dodge Charger start in early 2022. Pricing information is yet to be announced.

2022 Dodge Charger

As for the future of the Charger, Dodge has confirmed the car will be available through to the end of 2023. You can count on Dodge offering a muscle sedan beyond this date, though whether it will be offered with plug-in hybrid or pure electric power, or both, remains to be seen. One thing's certain: no more Hellcat V-8s.

The full 2022 lineup is listed below:

2022 Dodge Charger SXT

2022 Dodge Charger SXT AWD

2022 Dodge Charger GT

2022 Dodge Charger GT AWD

2022 Dodge Charger R/T

2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack‬

2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody‬

2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody

2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

