Ford on Friday announced the 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition, a new special-edition model paying homage to the original 1967 Shelby GT500.

Heritage Edition cars get 1967-inspired Brittany Blue paint with two Wimbledon White racing stripe options: painted or vinyl. The latter adds side stripes as well. Ford is also adding the Code Orange color from the 2021 F-150 Raptor to the non-Heritage Edition GT500 palette for the 2022 model year.

The Heritage Edition doesn't bring any mechanical changes, but the GT500 still packs a supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 making 760 hp and 625 lb-ft of torque. All of that power is sent to the rear wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

At the other end of the performance spectrum, the 2.3-liter turbo-4 Mustang EcoBoost gets a special edition of its own for 2022.

2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition

The Coastal Limited Edition adds 19-inch machined-face aluminum wheels with tarnished dark-paint accents, vinyl side stripes that come up and over the hood, a rear fender scoop, black grille, pedestal rear spoiler and Coastal badging.

Based on the Mustang EcoBoost Premium, the Coastal Limited Edition is available in coupe or convertible body styles, but paint options are limited to Brittany Blue, Cyber Orange, and Rapid Red.

Pricing for the 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 starts at $76,695, including a $1,195 destination charge and $2,600 gas guzzler tax. The Heritage Edition with vinyl stripes adds $2,140 to that price, but you'll pay $12,140 if you want painted stripes. The Coastal Limited Edition adds $1,995 to the $34,220 base price of a 2022 Mustang EcoBoost Premium.

The Coastal Limited Edition is available to order now, while order books for the GT500 Heritage Edition open November 15. Deliveries of both models are scheduled to start in Spring 2022.