After missing out on its chance to rock the SEMA show last year due to a certain pandemic, Ford's modern Bronco will be front and center on the Blue Oval's stand at this year's running of the annual tuning fest. That's because the new Bronco, and to a lesser extent the Bronco Sport, have been designed and developed with modification in mind.

Ahead of the start of the SEMA show on November 2, Ford has provided a preview of some of the Bronco-based builds that are set to appear. There are four based on the Bronco and two on the smaller Bronco Sport, and they include everything from Baja desert racers to a build fitted with tank-like tracks designed to carve up deep snow and ice.

2021 Ford Bronco RTR Fun-Runner by RTR Vehicles

2021 Ford Bronco RTR Fun-Runner by RTR Vehicles: First up is a Bronco build by semi-official Ford tuner RTR Vehicles. Vaughn Gittin Jr.'s skunkworks has turned a two-door Badlands into a fun desert racer by adding Ultimate Dana 44 FDU and Ultimate Dana 60 axles front and rear, Fox coil-overs, bead-lock wheels with 37-inch off-road tires, and intake and exhaust tuning.

2021 Ford Bronco by BDS Suspensions

2021 Ford Bronco by BDS Suspensions: Long-time Ford partner BDS Suspensions, a subsidiary of Fox Shocks, built an off-roader for first responders. The basis is a two-door Black Diamond, to which a BDS 4-inch UCA System with Fox coil-overs, BDS rear adjustable control arms and track bar, swaybar disconnect, and 37-inch off-road tires were all added.

2021 Ford Bronco by Tucci Hot Rods

2021 Ford Bronco by Tucci Hot Rods: Also worth a mention is Tucci Hot Rods' snow and ice carver. Based on a four-door Badlands, the SUV's wheels have been swapped out for Mattracks 88-Series quad tracks that are equally at home on snow or sand. Accessories include a Yakima LockNLoad platform roof rack system, Rigid light bar, and Warn winch.

2021 Ford Bronco Baja Forged by LGE-CTS Motorsports

2021 Ford Bronco Baja Forged by LGE-CTS Motorsports: The last of the Bronco builds is a creation of veteran Ford SEMA builder Theresa Contreras. She's a designer at Baja Forged Parts and has added the company's bumpers for the Bronco front and rear, along with flared fenders and a spare tire carrier. Other upgrades include an Icon Vehicle Dynamics 3.0 suspension lift, JBL audio system, and a refrigerator.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport Baja Forged by LGE-CTS Motorsports

2021 Ford Bronco Sport BAJA Forged by LGE-CTS Motorsports: Bronco Sport fans weren't overlooked. Sara Morosan, co-owner of LGE-CTS Motorsports, led the build for a Bronco Sport Badlands capable of handing some seriously rough terrain. Upgrades include a 2.0-inch lift kit, tubular bumpers from Baja Forged Parts, and a Borla cat-back exhaust system.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport by CGS Performance Products

2021 Ford Bronco Sport by CGS Performance Products: The final build previewed by Ford is another Bronco Sport, this time designed for on-road performance. Key upgrades include a cold air intake and cat-back exhaust, 17-inch Reserve Forged wheels with Toyo tires, and fender flares and a rear spoiler from Air Design.

Some of the parts fitted on the vehicles come from Ford's own catalog of Bronco and Bronco Sport parts and accessories and are available now, according to the automaker. Popular items include a front drive unit that supports up to a 5.38:1 gearset, a reinforced steering rack and tie rod ends, a performance tune for the standard 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4, and various wheel designs.

The 2021 SEMA show runs in Las Vegas from Nov. 2-5. For more coverage head to our dedicated hub.