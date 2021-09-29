Rolls-Royce will launch its first electric vehicle in 2023 on the road toward a full-electric lineup by 2030. The first EV will be a large coupe called the Spectre, and teaser shots released today give us a good indication of what to expect.

Jeep revealed its redesigned Grand Cherokee today. The smaller sibling to the three-row Jeep Grand Cherokee L sees the return of the Trailhawk off-road grade, as well as the introduction of a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

If you're looking for an EV with the most power or most range, then look no further than the Lucid Air. The luxury electric sedan is now in production at a plant in Arizona, and will be delivered to its first customers in October.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

