Genesis has presented the next step in its journey toward full electrification. The next step has come in the form of the GV60, a battery-electric compact crossover twinned with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

Hennessey's Venom F5 packs 1,817 hp and is claimed to top out at 311 mph. If you were hoping to buy one, you're too late as all build slots—24 in total—have been claimed. Hennessey has hinted at additional versions of the hypercar, though.

Porsche is out testing its next-generation 911 GT3 RS. The new track star is being developed alongside a new 911 GT3 R race car, and judging by a spy video the performance will be nothing short of amazing.

Genesis GV60 electric compact crossover coming in 2022

Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar sells out following Monterey Car Week showing

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spy shots and video: New track star takes to the 'Ring

Average new car price exceeds $41,000, hits record high

The Nissan Z was dead, then reborn as an "under the table" skunkworks project

Study: Public charging leaves much to be desired, although Tesla has the best experience

2022 BMW 2-Series Active Tourer spy shots: Sportier look for compact minivan

2022 Honda Civic vs. 2021 Hyundai Elantra: Compare Cars

2021 Formula One Japanese Grand Prix canceled

2017-2019 Chevy Bolt EV fire recall: GM will replace all battery modules