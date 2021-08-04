The 2022 Acura NSX Type S hasn't been revealed yet, but Acura has already confirmed that the first example will be auctioned off for charity with Mecum on August 14, during Monterey Car Week.

Proceeds from the auction, which is two days after the Type S reveal, will go to charity, including the Center of Science and Industry (COSI), to support STEAM youth education in the United States, an Acura press release said.

Announced just this week, the Type S will be the NSX's swan song. The 2022 model year will be the last for the hybrid supercar, and every 2022 NSX will be a Type S. Production will be limited to 350 units, with 300 build slots earmarked for the U.S.

Acura is holding back full details for now, but said to expect more power, quicker acceleration, and sharper handling. Unique styling will likely be part of the package as well.

2022 Acura NSX Type S

The NSX is powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 and a trio of electric motors. For the Type S, Acura has confirmed that more power will be extracted from the V-6. Previous rumors point to a combined output of 650 horsepower from the entire hybrid powertrain.

The current NSX arrived in 2016 as a 2017 model, and has largely failed to ignite the supercar scene the way the original did two decades ago. Sales have been fairly low throughout the NSX's production run, even by supercar standards.

Acura has said it plans to add a Type S performance version of every model in its lineup, so an NSX Type S isn't a surprise. The original NSX had a Type S variant exclusive to the Japanese market. Acura also recently launched a TLX Type S, and an MDX Type S is expected to be next in the queue.

Monterey Car Week runs August 6-15. For full coverage, head over to our dedicated hub.