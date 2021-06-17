A 1977 Ford Bronco restomod owned by comedian and actor Kevin Hart will cross the block at the 2021 Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auction, scheduled for June 17-19.

The Bronco boasts numerous upgrades, starting under the hood. It's powered by a 5.0-liter V-8, coupled to a 3-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel-drive system with a Dana twin-stick transfer case. The V-8 features Crane electronic ignition, and breathes through an Ardent Performance custom exhaust system with MagnaFlow mufflers.

For better off-road performance, the Bronco sports a lift kit, King coilover shocks (teamed with red springs, to match the exterior), and 35-inch Nitto Trail Grappler M/T tires mounted on 17-inch Fuel wheels, with a spare tire on a custom swing-away carrier. Other additions include a 9,500-pound Warn winch, aftermarket bumpers, and Rigid LED light pods.

1977 Ford Bronco owned by Kevin Hart (Photo by Barrett-Jackson)

Power disc brakes and power steering were added to make the Bronco a little easier to drive than stock.

The interior features a number of modern upgrades, including a new audio system with a Bluetooth/USB/Pandora head unit, four speakers, and a 10-inch subwoofer. The dashboard also features new gauges from AutoMeter, including an LED speedometer. Most of the trim is blacked out to match the exterior color scheme.

Hart is a big fan of restomods. He recently paid $825,000 for a 1959 Chevrolet Corvette at another Barrett-Jackson auction, and also took delivery of a 1970 Dodge Charger from Wisconsin's SpeedKore Performance Group, sporting a carbon-fiber body Hellephant V-8. The Charger replaced a SpeedKore-modified 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that was destroyed in a crash, in which Hart was a passenger.