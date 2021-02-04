Nissan is in the process of updating or redesigning almost every vehicle in its lineup. The latest to arrive are redesigned versions of the Frontier and Pathfinder, which Nissan unveiled on Thursday. Both go on sale this summer as 2022 models.

The 2022 Pathfinder follows a familiar path but has ditched the current model's soft looks for a more rugged design you normally find on body-on-frame SUVs. The Pathfinder sticks to car-like unibody construction, however.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder 2022 Nissan Pathfinder 2022 Nissan Pathfinder

The other big news is the replacement of the current model's lackluster continuously variable transmission in favor of a 9-speed automatic in the 2022 model. Mated to a standard 3.5-liter V-6 with 284 hp and 259 lb-ft of torque, the transmission is said to deliver smooth performance and the ability to tow up to 6,000 pounds (when the vehicle is equipped with a tow hitch and harness). Trailer Sway Control is fitted as standard.

Front-wheel drive is standard on the 2022 Pathfinder and all-wheel drive is available. Vehicles fitted with all-wheel drive also come with a drive mode selector with seven modes to suit various driving characteristics and road surfaces.

A suite of electronic driver aids is also standard across the range. It comes with all the usual features such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot and rear cross traffic warning, and a driver alertness monitor.

Higher grades include Nissan's ProPILOT Assist feature which can control the vehicle in a single lane, in both traffic jams and highway driving. It's essentially a combination of adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist, and it still requires the driver's full attention at all times. Some Pathfinder grades also combine ProPILOT Assist with navigation data, enabling the vehicle to automatically slow when approaching junctions, highway exits, or curved highway stretches.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

The cabin of the 2022 Pathfinder can seat eight and features the option of captain's chairs for the second row, though this reduces the seat count to seven. The dash design is kept simple and is characterized by a horizontal theme. It is also loaded with premium features including an available 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and even a head-up display, which can be handy for turn-by-turn directions.

For the infotainment, there's an available 9.0-inch touchscreen display at the top of the center stack. It comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Available features include a WiFi hot spot, a wireless charging pad for mobile devices, and a Bose audio system with 13 speakers. A surround-view camera is also available.

For more on the Nissan Pathfinder, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.