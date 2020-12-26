Ford has just launched an electric Mustang crossover but old-school muscle car fans have their own new Mustang variant for the 2021 model year in the form of the Mach 1. Learn about all the updates to the 2021 Mustang lineup in our preview.

McLaren Sabre by MSO

The McLaren Special Operations division has been busy. The official personalization department of McLaren this week unveiled a new supercar called the Sabre. It's limited to 15 examples, and all of them are headed to customers in the U.S.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R

Mercedes-Benz AMG has a new GT range-topper for 2021 in the form of the GT Black Series, but sadly the more attainable GT R is gone, at least in the U.S. Even though the GT lineup has been streamlined, the good news is that the base model is now more powerful.

2022 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

One of the cars we spied testing this week was the next generation of BMW's 4-Series Gran Coupe. Its sighting confirms that the next 4-Series family will have two sedans in the lineup, the other being the electric i4.

2020 Fiat 124 Spider

Fiat this week announced the 2020 model year will be the last for the 124 Spider (and the 500L) in the U.S. The announcement leaves an uncertain future for the brand here, which will have just the 500X crossover going into 2021.