Acura unveiled a prototype of the 2022 MDX; the SSC Tuatara might have set a new world record; and a rare R34 Nissan GT-R is for sale. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2022 Acura MDX was revealed in prototype form with a handsome design inside and out. The next-generation people mover will be more athletic thanks in part to a new double-wishbone front suspension like that of the 2021 TLX. It will also boast a luxurious interior as it becomes the automaker's flagship with the death of the RLX.

We drove the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost and can say we've used sewing machines that make more noise. It floats down the road like a butterfly, but stings with its V-12 power. It was easily the best vehicle seen in the Whataburger drive-through in at least a week.

The SSC Tuatara might be the world's fastest production car. Reportedly, the hypercar made a land-speed record attempt on Highway 160, which runs between Las Vegas and Pahrump, Nevada, where a Koenigsegg Agera RS set a speed record in 2017. We should learn the results soon.

The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer was spotted testing on public roads. The production version of the large SUV drops the concept's 23-inch wheels and intricate front lighting but retains the overall look of the concept, including the Ram 1500-like headlights.

A rare R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Specc II Nür is for sale. It's one of just 718 V-Spec II Nür models built and one of just 156 finished in Millennium Jade. The asking price is $485,000. The car is located in Japan and listed by JDM Expo.