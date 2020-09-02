The 2021 Lexus GX 460 luxury SUV enters the new model year with only minor changes, retaining its impressive off-road capability and massive grille. The 2021 model goes on sale later this year with a base price of $54,395, including a mandatory destination charge.

With its body-on-frame construction, the GX 460 is a throwback to a previous era of luxury SUVs (as is the larger Toyota Land Cruiser-based Lexus LX 570). Lexus is trying to augment that aged foundation with technology, adding Amazon Alexa compatibility for the 2021 model year. This allows owners to remotely unlock or lock the doors, check the fuel level, start the engine, or control the climate settings from a connected smart device. However, that capability also requires Lexus' Enform Remote telematics service, which is only free for the first year of ownership.

The other major change for the 2021 model year is a new Premium Plus package. This combines the features of the existing Premium and Navigation packages, as well as third-row seating and a Mark Levinson 17-speaker, 330-watt audio system. The Premium and Premium Plus packages also get a new 18-inch wheel design, and acoustic front side glass is standard across the board.

2021 Lexus GX 460

No mechanical changes were announced, so the GX 460 carries on with a 4.6-liter V-8 producing 301 horsepower and 329 pound-feet of torque. It's coupled to a 6-speed automatic transmission and the two can tow up to 6,500 pounds (a Trailer Sway Control feature is available as well). The GX 460 returns dismal EPA-rated fuel economy of 15 mpg city, 19 highway, 16 combined.

Full-time four-wheel drive with a 2-speed transfer case and low-range gearing is standard, while an optional Off-Road package adds Multi-Terrain Select, which includes driving modes for different surfaces, and Crawl Control, which automatically holds a set, low speed while off roading.

As before, the GX 460 comes standard with the Lexus Safety System+ bundle of driver aids, including automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, automatic high beams, and adaptive cruise control.