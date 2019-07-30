The Lexus LX already has one of the meanest mugs in the business thanks to its oversized version of the brand's spindle grille. However, Lexus is turning up the aggression dial on the LX for 2020 with the availability of a new Sport Package that adds unique touches inside and out.

The Sport Package is available exclusively on three-row versions of the big Lexus SUV and adds a unique grille, new front and rear fascias, body-colored side mirror caps, and extra chrome accents.

For the interior, the package brings semi-aniline leather in the choice of three colors and a black headliner. It also brings the LX's Luxury Package, meaning extras such as heated and ventilated seats, a four-zone climate control, a Mark Levinson sound system, and 21-inch wheels are all standard.

2020 Lexus LX 570 equipped with Sport Package

There's only one powertrain on offer on the 2020 LX, a 5.7-liter V-8 delivering 383 horsepower and 403 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic and four-wheel-drive system and is capable of towing up to 7,000 pounds.

Standard electronic driver assist features include collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning. The LX also comes with a driving mode selector designed for multiple terrain types.

The 2020 LX reaches dealers in September with prices starting at $83,280. An LX equipped with the Sport Package will set you back at least $99,300.