Porsche's second-generation Panamera has come in for its mid-cycle update, with some new powertrains on the list and the styling and chassis receiving some revisions, too. The Panamera is a seriously quick car for its size. In fact, one variant has lapped the Nürburgring faster than a C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

Polestar's follow-up to the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupe is a battery-electric sport sedan named the Polestar 2, and we've just driven it. It’s a different kind of luxury car from a brand that has room to grow.

When it comes to the world's most powerful SUV, the title goes to a humble Dodge. Well, a Dodge equipped with a Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8. We're talking about the new Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, which has just been priced.

