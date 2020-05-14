We already knew it was coming, and now Alpina has made it official: a new Alpina XB7 based on the BMW X7 is coming.

The high-performance, full-size luxury SUV is scheduled for a reveal on May 19, and while it hasn't been confirmed for the United States just yet, considering this market is one of the biggest for the regular X7—it's also where the X7 is built—there's a strong chance we see it.

2021 BMW Alpina XB7 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Alpina hasn't revealed any information or photos for the XB7, but our spy shots of prototypes confirm it will come with all the signature Alpina cues such as horizontal slats in the front fascia, multi-spoke wheels, and quad-exhaust tips.

The XB7 will likely feature the same powertrain in Alpina's B7 sedan which was just updated for 2020. This would mean a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 conservatively rated at 600 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, a reworked 8-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and sport-tuned suspension.

2020 BMW Alpina B7

All of these features installed in the X7 platform would make for an impressive SUV, and don't forget Alpina offers tuned versions of the X3 and X4 overseas, so the company has some experience working on high-riding vehicles.

Right now the hottest X7 is the X7 M50i. The M Performance model is powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 rated at 523 hp and 553 lb-ft. It needs just 4.5 seconds to hit 60 mph, so imagine what a 600-hp XB7 will do.

2020 BMW X7 M50i

If the XB7 ends up in the U.S., look for it to arrive as a 2021 model and with pricing starting close to the B7's $142,695 sticker.

And if it proves popular, Alpina could follow up with a B8 based on the 8-Series Gran Coupe, a model an Alpina has said it is considering. The car would essentially fill the void of Alpina's previous B6 Gran Coupe.