General Motors announced Tuesday it is investing over $2 billion in six of its production sites in the United States, the bulk of which will go to the Spring Hill Manufacturing plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee to ready it for production of battery-electric vehicles.

The plant is currently home to the Cadillac XT5 and XT6 and GMC Acadia but in the coming years will add production of the Cadillac Lyriq. The handsome electric crossover SUV is due on sale in late 2022 and could start from less than $60,000.

To make way for the Lyriq, GM will move production of the Acadia to its Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant in Delta Township, Michigan. The plant is currently home to the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave.

General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee

The latest announcement makes the Spring Hill plant GM's third to be earmarked for future EV production. GM is already building the Chevrolet Bolt EV at the Orion Assembly plant in Lake Orion, Michigan, and from 2021 will also build the related Bolt EUV SUV at the site.

GM is also readying its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Detroit for future EVs, starting in 2021 with the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck. The plant will exclusively build EVs going forward and has been renamed Factory Zero to reflect this. The plant is also earmarked to build the Cruise Origin self-driving shuttle, as well as several additional electric pickup trucks and SUVs.

GM is committed to launching 20 EVs by 2023 in North America and in July revealed the identities of 12 of these.