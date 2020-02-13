Bentley is almost ready to unveil a new coach-built special. It's called the Bacalar and is said to take inspiration from Bentley's EXP 100 GT concept unveiled last year. We hear it will be the automaker's most dramatic coach-built car yet.

A company out of Los Angeles is working on a hypercar constructed with 3D-printed parts and powered by a locally developed hybrid powertrain. The car is called the Czinger 21C, and it comes from the same people behind the Divergent Blade.

Specialty Vehicle Engineering's latest 1,000-horsepower Yenko Camaro features a convertible roof. The car is available to order from select Chevy dealerships and just 25 build slots are available.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

