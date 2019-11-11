Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay likes his cars as hot as his kitchens, and when he takes his toys out for a track day, it's a noteworthy spectacle.

This video, which Ramsay posted to YouTube last week, has already garnered more than a million views. It highlights Ramsay's UK collection, which includes several models from McLaren, Porsche, and Ramsay's personal favorite—Ferrari. The track in question is Brands Hatch, one of England's iconic circuits.

"This may sound bizarre, but it's actually the first time I've actually seen all my cars in the UK on the track at the same time," Ramsay says at the top. "Seeing all my babies out for the day, together, for the first time—amazing. Amazing, amazing, amazing."

The video, which has the tonque-in-cheek title "Is Gordon Ramsay the next Lewis Hamlton?," features just three cars. Others we spot include an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, a BAC Mono, and five Ferraris: a 488 GTB, an F355 Spider, an F575 Superamerica, an 812 Superfast, and an F12 TDF.

Ramsay kicks the day off with a spin in his McLaren Senna. He emerges from the limited-edition hypercar visibly overwhelmed by the experience and kisses a fender. He follows that up with some seat time in his Porsche 918 Spyder, which he describes as "no Prius," and then finishes in his Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta.

Ramsay is known to have taken delivery of multiple LaFerraris, including the Aperta featured here. He's also believed to be the owner of a coach-built Ferrari Monza SP based on an 812 Superfast.

While the bones may be the same, the Icona-series coach-built model thought to be part of Ramsay's collection boasts a 6.5-liter V-12 massaged for 9 additional horsepower, for a total output of 798 horsepower and 530 pound-feet of torque. It makes use of the Superfast's standard 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and can crack off a 0-62 mph run in just 2.9 seconds.

More of these icon-inspired coach-built models are in the works for a select few customers. This line is inspired by Ferrari racing barchettas of the past, including the 1948 166 MM, the 750, and the 860 Monza.

Check out the video above to see at least three of Ramsay's fantastic supercars in action.