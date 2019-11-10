The relationship between Michael Schumacher and Ferrari is one for the annals of history, so when somebody in the Schumacher family gets behind the wheel of one of Maranello's finest, you know you're in for a treat, especially when that somebody is also a talented racing driver.

Michael's son, Mick, is making his way through the ranks of professional racing. He's currently driving in Formula 2 and is a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy—a factory-backed program designed to groom young drivers into professionals both on and off the track.

The young Schumacher was given the opportunity to put Ferrari's new F8 supercar, the replacement for the 488 GTB, through its paces around the Fiorano test track—a course he was driving for the first time outside of a race cockpit.

"It was actually the first time for me that I've driven a road car or street car on this track, so it was for sure impressive to do that with the F8 Tributo," Schumacher said, going on to say how good it felt to push the Ferrari a bit on the track.

It's no surprise that Schumacher had only good things to say about the new V-8-powered coupe. He praised its handling and predictability, commenting on the ease with which he could correct its "misbehavior."

The F8 Tributo may not be one of Ferrari's flagship automobiles, but it's no slouch. The car's 3.9-liter V-8 puts out 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque thanks to a pair of turbochargers. That oomph gets sent to the rear wheels by way of a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Per Ferrari, the F8 will do 0-62 in just 2.9 seconds and hit 124 mph in 7.8. Its top speed? A very respectable 211 mph. And Schumacher pilots it around the course with grace and poise.