Volkswagen's ID sub-brand for electric cars has spawned its first production model in the form of the ID 3 hatchback, but there are still more concepts on the way.

Next in the pipeline is the ID Space Vizzion, which VW describes as a vehicle with the aerodynamic characteristics of a sleek grand tourer and the spaciousness of an SUV. To us it sounds like a wagon, a bodystyle that still draws negative connotations such as being uncool. Fortunately that's starting to change.

Volkswagen ID 3

Inside, there will be a digital dash and sustainable materials, including something called AppleSkin, which is described as a vegan alternative to leather.

Full details are coming soon, as the ID Space Vizzion will be unveiled on November 19, with the reveal coinciding with the start of an exhibition at the Petersen Automotive Museum highlighting the design and construction of the vehicles of tomorrow. The exhibition, titled “Building an Electric Future,” opens to the public on Nov. 20 and will immerse visitors in the ins and outs of VW's MEB modular EV platform.

Volkswagen ID Vizzion Concept

As its name suggests, the ID Space Vizzion is likely to be an evolution of the ID Vizzion concept unveiled at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. The large electric sedan is thought to be a preview of VW's spiritual successor to the Phaeton. As for the ID Space Vizzion, it's confirmed to spawn its own production model in 2021, and yes, we'll see it here in North America with an EPA-rated range of 300 miles.

The first ID model due in the United States will be the ID 4 small SUV. It will go on sale next year. Also in the pipeline is a spiritual successor to the Microbus and a large SUV.