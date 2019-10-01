Taking place this weekend is the inaugural Mille Miglia Green, a new event based on the famed long-distance race in Italy, but this time open only to electric and hybrid vehicles.

Volkswagen has entered its e-up!, an electric vehicle introduced at the recent Frankfurt Motor Show, and a pair of electric-powered vintage Beetles, the “e-Beetles.”

The event begins in Brescia and travels to Mailand and Lainate.'

Volkswagen e-Up!

“The Mille Miglia is without doubt one of the most legendary classic car rallies worldwide,” Volkswagen said in announcing its participation. “The ‘Mille Miglia Green’ is a completely new event that borrows the original idea of long-distance racing – but only electric and hybrid vehicles are permitted to compete.”

The route each day will cover as much as 180 kilometers. VW notes that the distance is well within the 260-kilometer range of its new e-up!

The Mille Miglia Green will include seven categories: Pure electrics, including fuel cell vehicles and EVs), hybrids (including full and mild, etc.) and classic cars produced before 1990, either electric or retrofitted with electric-drive systems.

This article, written by Larry Edsall, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.