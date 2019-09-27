Jessi Combs' speed runs from the attempt that claimed her life will be submitted to Guinness; Bollinger's super-practical electric trucks reached the prototype stage; and we drove Porsche's all-electric Taycan Turbo. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

Before an unknown failure caused her to lose control of her jet-powered land-speed-challenge car, Jessi Combs clocked an average speed of 531.889 mph, which should put her in the record books. Her family is asking Guinness to certify the runs, which would officially make her the fastest woman ever on Earth. The title is currently held by Kitty O'Neil, whose 512.7-mph mark has remained unbeaten since 1976.

If you're a fan of movie hero cars, the 1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS from "The Fast and the Furious 3: Tokyo Drift" is up for sale, and it packs a lot of nostalgia (plus a decent amount of performance) for the price. It may not look like much, but it still beat daddy's Viper, right?

Bollinger's rough-and-ready electric SUV and pickup have reached the prototype stage. If you're a fan of the sort of rugged practicality that made the Toyota Land Cruiser and Land Rover Defender so popular with 4x4 enthusiasts, the Bollinger B1 and B2 may be just your speed. Their squared-off bodies and no-nonsense interiors offer stark alternatives to futuristic prototypes from the likes of Rivian.

Speaking of Chevrolets and EVs, the eCOPO Camaro is still in search of a buyer after it failed to sell at Russo and Steele's auction in August. This 700-horsepower EV is a great mix of muscle-car looks and advanced-powertrain technology, and the drag-racing specialists behind it have proven it's capable of 9-second ETs at more than 140 mph.

Porsche's new all-electric Taycan sedan has caused quite a stir in both traditional- and electric-car-enthusiast circles. It even prompted Tesla to take a Model S to the Nurburgring in an attempt to best the Taycan's time. We got behind the wheel of the 2020 Taycan Turbo and came away impressed.