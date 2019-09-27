After a busy 2019, Ram's announcements for the 2020 model year are a bit subdued.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' truck brand is adding new special editions based on its 1500 and Heavy Duty model lines.

2020 Ram 1500 Night Edition

We already saw in September the 1500 Rebel receive a new Black Appearance Group package, and at this week's State Fair of Texas Ram rolled out the 1500 Limited Black Edition and Heavy Duty Night Edition.

The 1500 Limited Black Edition, as the name suggests, features numerous black accents around the body, including the lettering on the grille, the headlight surrounds, and the tow hooks and exhhaust. The truck also comes with black 22-inch wheels, a black tonneau cover, and the 1500's performance hood option.

2020 Ram Heavy Duty Night Edition

The Heavy Duty Night Edition is available as either a Big Horn or Laramie and comes with a black grille with body-colored surround, black badging, black headlight surrounds, and black 20-inch wheels. And as a first, the Heavy Duty trucks equipped with dual rear wheels now get 17-inch black wheels with machined pockets.

The 1500 Limited Black Edition will start deliveries late in the third quarter and is priced from $55,385 while the Heavy Duty Night Edition will start deliveries late in the fourth quarter and is priced from $39,690. Both figures include destination.