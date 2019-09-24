A prototype for Mercedes-AMG's next-generation GLE63 has been spotted. The new brute is expected to arrive with a twin-turbocharged V-8 with over 600 horsepower.

Pininfarina has been showing a new concept to potential customers and we've just learned that the vehicle is an SUV. We'll see the concept for the first time in 2020 but any production version is likely years away still.

Ford has offered up a build slot for the GT supercar for an upcoming charity auction. The winning bidder will be able to choose from any of the GT variants, including the sold-out Heritage Edition and Carbon Series models.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 spy shots and video

Pininfarina Pura Vision SUV concept described as a cross between an Urus and DB11

Ford GT build slot up for grabs at Petersen museum auction

By the numbers: UAW-GM strike enters second week

Nissan, Carlos Ghosn settle with SEC over undisclosed pay

Could 20-year, million-mile battery be Tesla’s next breakthrough?

2021 Mini Countryman spy shots

2020 Ford Escape vs. 2019 Toyota RAV4: Compare Cars

Byton co-founder explains why he left Chinese startup after just 3 years

Commentary: Electric cars may spawn the next digital divide