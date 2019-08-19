A pre-production version of the Taycan all-electric sport sedan has successfully completed a 24-hour endurance test at the Nardo testing facility in italy, Porsche announced on Monday.

The shakedown test was the last hurdle for the Taycan to clear before its scheduled unveiling on Sept. 4, which will be livestreamed right here on Motor Authority. According to Porsche, the Taycan completed the 24 hours of continuous high-speed testing without issue. The pre-production Taycan covered a total of 2,128 miles, netting an average speed of 88 mph. Six drivers performed the test.

Although the average speed for the entire testing period was under the triple-digit mark, the Taycan ran consistently between 121 and 133 mph for the time it was on the 7.8-mile high-speed track, stopping only for driver changes and quick charging. Those speeds are even more impressive when you consider the ambient temperature hit a battery-sapping 107 degrees Fahrenheit.

Porsche attributes the Taycan’s successful high-speed endurance run to the Taycan's 800-volt electrical system. The first of its kind in a production vehicle, the 800-volt system, which was first used in Porsche’s Le Mans-winning 919 race car, allows for quick charging, lower weight, better thermal management, and repeated speed runs without any degradation in performance. Most long-range EVs use a 400-volt system, though the Aston Martin Rapide-E is also coming to market with an 800-volt system.

Porsche charged the car with its 800-volt, 350-kwh fast charger.

In a previous test, Porsche showcased the resiliency of the Taycan’s 800-volt system by running the EV from 0 to 124 mph and back down to 0 repeatedly. The test was performed 26 times in a row, with the fastest and slowest run deviating by just 0.8 seconds. The 0-124-mph runs average less than 10 seconds.

The all-new Porsche Taycan is scheduled to go on sale later this year, but good luck getting one—the Taycan’s first year production run of 40,000 vehicles is already close to being sold out.