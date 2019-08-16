Infiniti will introduce an new sport utility coupe in 2020. Dubbed the QX55, the new crossover will help fill out the struggling premium brand's lineup.

Infiniti made the announcement on Friday at Monterey Car Week and shared a sketch of the QX55's silhouette.

"The INFINITI QX55 is a stunning new SUV coupe in the heart of one of the industry's fastest growing segments, globally," said Infiniti Deputy Chairman Mike Colleran in the announcement. "Customers will appreciate the distinctive design of the QX55 which features a sporty coupe-like roofline."



The new crossover coupe is set to go on sale next summer. Considering it is only a year away, development should be fairly far along. Alas, Infiniti provided essentially nothing in the way of details regarding the new model. Based on its designation, we expect it to share fundamental architecture with the compact QX50 crossover.

If our assumption is correct, that would mean the QX55 would be front- or all-wheel drive and would employ the QX50's 268-horsepower, variable-compression 2.0-liter turbo-4.

Nissan's luxury brand has been stuck in a rut for several years. Early in 2019, the company announced a reorganization that included a withdrawal from Western Europe and the discontinuation of the subcompact QX30, which was co-developed with Mercedes-Benz.

Infiniti has said it will electrify its entire lineup within the next three years. That likely doesn't mean full electric powertrains; it probably also includes hybrids and plug-in hybrids. However, full electric vehicles are almost certainly part of the brand's future. The most significant indication of the company's future electric vehicle direction was the Qs Inspiration concept shown in Shanghai in April.







