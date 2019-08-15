Electronic Arts dropped the first trailer for the next chapter in its "Need for Speed" franchise on Wednesday. Called "Need for Speed Heat," the latest iteration of the long-running video game series will take place in the fictional town of Palm City, which is essentially Miami.

The trailer reveals a backdrop that should be familiar to "Need for Speed" fans. It shows plenty of fast, modified cars evading law enforcement officers, as well as street racing. It's also full of crashes and high-flying stunts.

As with most modern racing games, "NFS Heat" is visually stunning, with graphics so real it’s easy to forget you're looking at a video game. "Heat" will feature day- and night-time driving, as well as weather conditions like rain.

A number of different cars are shown in the trailer—everything from a vintage Nissan GT-R to a modern Lamborghini—but one car in particular caught our eye. The hero car of the trailer is a Polestar 1, which, if you recall, is the first vehicle to launch under Volvo’s high-performance sub-brand.

Unlike the kind of cars typically used in the NFS franchise, the Polestar 1 is a plug-in hybrid with an impressive 738 pound-feet of torque from the factory. Of course in true Need for Speed style, you’ll be able to modify your virtual Polestar 1—or any other vehicle in the game, for that matter—for much more power. Aero add-ons and graphics will also be part of the fun.

"Need for Speed Heat" is scheduled to go on sale on Nov. 8, just in time for the holiday season. The 24th installment of the "Need for Speed" franchise, will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.