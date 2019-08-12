Mil-Spec Automotive, the Michigan-based firm known for upgrading the Hummer H1, has launched the latest custom-outfitted H1 in its “Launch Edition” line.

The latest bespoke Hummer to roll out of Mil-Spec’s workshop is H1 #007. Like the six examples built before it, #007 is powered by a 6.6-liter Duramax diesel V-8 that’s been modified to produce 500 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet of torque. All Launch Edition models are also fitted with a part-time four-wheel drive system rather than the full-time unit that was installed in the H1 from the factory. This system includes a 2-speed transfer case and comes from late-model GM heavy duty pickups. A 6-speed Allison automatic transmission handles shifting duties.

The seventh of 12 planned Launch Edition Mil-Spec H1 models is a four-door pickup. It’s done up in a triple-black theme that includes a Kevlar-infused polyurethane exterior coating, semi-gloss black powder coated accents, and optional retractable running boards sourced from AMP Research.

The interior of Launch Edition #007 is the most luxurious we’ve seen from Mil-Spec. This particular model has been fitted with quilted and stitched nappa leather upholstery with custom lumbar supports. The interior also features a Porsche-inspired steering wheel and a JL Audio infotainment system with satellite radio.

Mechanical upgrades over Mil-Spec’s standard equipment include heavy-duty axle shafts and portal hubs, a towing package, and Wilwood 6-piston brakes. A baja suspension that nearly doubles the H1’s standard suspension travel to 13 inches front and rear has also been fitted. Wheels measure 20-inches in diameter and are shod with 38-inch Toyo Open Country M/T tires.

The price for Mil-Spec’s H1 Hummer Launch Edition #007? A tidy $297,541. The Mil-Spec Launch Editions aren't cheap.