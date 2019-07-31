Ford has been busy sending filings to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. On July 25, the company filed two trademarks for the upcoming Bronco SUV to claim the "Bronco Outer Banks" and "Bronco Big Bend" names.

Motor1 first discovered the Big Bend trademark, while Ford Authority uncovered the Outer Banks filing, and both sites reported on them on Tuesday. The names sound like special editions or option packages to us. While these two filings are associated specifically with "land motor vehicles," a third trademark for "Bronco Sport" was filed on July 10. This filing, however, was named for "land motor vehicle parts" and mentioned "shock absorbers," "seat trim," and various badges. Again, this could be a package Ford plans to offer.

2021 Ford Bronco test mule spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Aside from the various trademarks, Ford has also moved to patent a number of features that could potentially see grace the rugged SUV. They include removable doors and a retractable cloth roof. The latter is said to work two ways with the ability to create a makeshift canopy of sorts.

2021 Ford Bronco test mule spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The new Bronco will ride on the Ford Ranger pickup's platform and be built in the U.S. Rumors have pegged a hybrid option and a 7-speed manual transmission as part of the reborn Bronco, but we can't confirm the news. Additionally, an auto parts store seemed to out the Bronco's base engine: the Ranger's 2.3-liter turbo-4.

The Bronco, expected as a 2021 model, will likely bow sometime next year, possibly at the revamped North American International Auto Show next June. After the reveal, expect the focus to shift on the rumored Bronco pickup truck.