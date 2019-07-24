Audi has gone all guns blazing into its SUV offensive. The automaker already offers six SUVs ranging from the Q2 right up to the Q8, and now it's about to launch coupe-like offerings of many of these, or Sportbacks, in Audi parlance.

The first of these was revealed on Wednesday in the form of the Q3 Sportback, which is essentially Audi's latest Q3 compact SUV with a fastback roof. Previously thought to be called a Q4, we now know Audi is reserving that name for a compact electric SUV previewed in concept form at March's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.

As you may have guessed, the Q3 Sportback's internals, along with most of the interior, have been lifted directly from the Q3. This means the latest version of parent company Volkswagen Group's MQB platform, front-wheel drive as standard with available all-wheel drive, and a range of turbocharged inline-4s each coming with either 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch transmissions. The most powerful powertrain at launch is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering 230 horsepower.

Inside, there's a 10.25-inch (12.3-inch available) digital instrument cluster and 10.1-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment as standard. There are loads of connectivity options, including Amazon Alexa, plus the vehicle can also pull information about roadside parking spaces and other traffic conditions thanks to inter-connectivity between other Audi vehicles and public cloud-based data systems.

2020 Audi Q3 Sportback

And despite the sloping roof, you're still looking at close to 50 cubic feet of storage with the rear seats folded flat in the Q3 Sportback. A foot-controled powered tailgate is available for added ease when loading bulky goods.

Electronic driver assist features either standard or available include collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure and blind spot warning, adaptive cruise control, and park assist with surround-view camera monitoring.

Sadly, Audi confirmed in May that the Q3 Sportback won't be sold in the United States. That's a shame because the vehicle would have provided some decent competition for the BMW X2, Lexus UX and Mercedes-Benz GLA. It's especially painful knowing the Audi Sport division is cooking up an RS version.

In other markets, the Q3 Sportback will be available from the fall.