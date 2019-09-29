We all know and love the hero cars from "The Fast and the Furious," but how about one of the lesser appreciated cars?

Craig Lieberman, technical director for the first three "Fast and Furious" films, is back with a seriously in-depth video about the Honda Civic driven by Noel Gugliemi's character Hector. The car, a fifth-generation Civic known as an "EG" hatchback, was a serious show car at the time. Lieberman explained the car came from D2 Technik, a shop based in California. Before you Google, the shop has since closed.

Aside from a roster of modifications to help the little pocket rocket go even faster, the paint was something truly special. Inspired by low-rider paint jobs of the 1970s and 1980s, Hector's Civic featured a yellow-green-brown color. The process is what made it special. Lieberman recalls the shop used a candy color-esque hue, and while the paint was wet, saran wrap was laid over it. That created multiple layers of paint for a really unique effect. The hood is also pretty wild because it actually features tempered glass cutouts.

The interior was fitted with anything cutting edge for the tuner scene in the late 1990s, though Lieberman ventures a guess that it's not holding up very well these days. The shop likely used glue to stick parts in the car and that likely means things are yellowing, peeling, or even falling down.

It gets worse. The "Fast and Furious" guru says Hector's car was for sale and he saw a photo of the car two years ago. Supposedly, it was sitting in someone's backlot outside not protected from the elements. That's never a good thing for custom paint.

We'll let Lieberman take it from here since he has over an hour worth of information on the car for viewers. Plus, we learn more about the red Acura Integra used in the film's first street racing scene.