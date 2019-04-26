Not one, but two Jaguar XJ220 supercars will grace the Silverstone Auctions British Marques and Classic Car event next month.

The Jaguar XJ220 was a world-beater in its 1990s heyday and set a record for the world's fastest production car in 1992. The McLaren F1 would scoop the title up later that decade. The two cars offered are a 1997 left-hand drive model with 12,700 miles and a 1995 right-hand drive model with only 700 miles.

The 1997 XJ220 (shown above) is finished in Spa Silver. According to the consignment information, it has received nearly $65,000 worth of restoration work. Jaguar Classic Works oversaw the restoration and every detail is documented with the car's files. As for the 1995 XJ220, it features a Le Mans Blue finish. The car was discovered in a private collection in Malaysia and was brought back to the UK for restoration. XJ220 experts at Don Law oversaw the work in 2015, which cost around $32,000.

1995 Jaguar XJ220 at Silverstone Auctions

Silverstone estimates the 1997 XJ220 will sell for as much as $452,000, while the 1995 model should fetch up to $484,000.

1973 Jaguar E-Type at Silverstone Auctions

If those prices are eye-watering, the event will include many other British cars, and lots of Jaguar models, specifically. Among the highlights are a handful of E-Type models, including a 1973 V12 Roadster Series 3 with a manual transmission. The car underwent a four-year restoration that was completed in the early 2000s. It's expected to fetch as much as $129,000.

1994 Jaguar XJS convertible at Silverstone Auctions

A 1994 Jaguar XJS convertible is more modern and attainable. It was with the original owner for 21 years and only shows 14,700 miles. For a buyer looking for a modern Jaguar, it could be just the ticket. Silverstone estimates it will sell for $32,000.

The auction will take place on May 11 at Heythrop Park in Oxfordshire, England. Bring a loaded bank account.