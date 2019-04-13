Roush has a new modified pickup truck coming to the 2019 New York International Auto Show, and it's a trail-inspired F-150 rig.

The company said in a Tuesday release that the new F-150 will be finished in Oxford White and boast an optional trail-inspired splash graphics package. As for its actual off-road credentials, the Roush F-150 will feature a Fox 2.0 suspension system and a two-inch front lift. The lift ensures increased suspension travel and a more aggressive stance, per the tuning company. A Roush signature grille with accent lights, fender flares, and a front bumper cover round out the options. Roush hasn't released photos of the new truck, so we'll need to wait and see how it all comes together.

Also part of the package is Roush's optional active exhaust system that lets owners customize the exhaust sound via a smartphone application. Other performance upgrades were not mentioned, or perhaps Roush is waiting to share more information at the New York auto show.

Roush F-150 SC

The new trail-inspired pickup follows upgrades to the Roush F-150 SC and F-150 Nitemare. Both pickups also received the active exhaust system, new graphics packages, and new tires. The Nitemare gets 22-inch custom Roush wheels fill the truck's wheel arches, wrapped in Continental Crosscontact LX20 285/45R22 tires; the SC boasts General Grabber ATX tires paired with 20-inch wheels.

The trail-inspired F-150, which we're sure will have a proper name upon its reveal, will sit alongside another Roush vehicle. The company will also bring its latest Stage 3 supercharged Ford Mustang GT to the show complete with 710 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque.

The action gets underway April 17. To learn about some of the other vehicles set for the show, head to our dedicated hub.