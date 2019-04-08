It wouldn't be the Jeep Moab Easter Safari without at least one restomod concept vehicle, and the M-175 Five Quarter concept carries on the tradition in an imposing manner.

The M-175 Five Quarter concept, a nod to Jeep's past 1 1/4-ton pickups, is one of the six concepts Jeep produced for the 53rd annual Moab Easter Safari and one of the coolest. Aside from the J6 concept, which previews a potential production two-door Gladiator pickup truck, it's our favorite. But we digress.

The restomod concept is based on an original 1968 Gladiator pickup produced for the U.S. military. Jeep entirely rethought the design with modern cues and engineering to create a seriously intimidating pickup. A carbon-fiber front end replaces the front fascia, while the bed is redone in aluminum. The 6-foot-long bed is completely custom made and includes wood slats and water jet-cut panels. To underscore the M-175's sinister stance, the convertible top is cut down by 3.5 inches. Keeping with the restomod motif, HID headlights and LED taillights provide more light than the originals, and LED auxiliary lights better light the trail ahead.

Inside, the concept gains Wrangler seats without headrests for a low-back look and water jet-cut aluminum trim makes up the instrument panel and door panels. As if the pickup was short on cool touches, a vintage 8-71 supercharger serves as the casing for the transmission and transfer case shifters.

Jeep protects the body with functional rock rails and modified steel bumpers from the 2020 Gladiator Rubicon. The brand points out the steel bumpers provide a slight contrast to the pickup's body, which is finished in brushed metal.

Under the flashy exterior are serious off-road credentials. The original frame has been reinforced and the leaf springs replaced with a heavy-duty link/coil suspension system. The front axle sits 2 inches forward to make room for a Dynatrac Pro-rock 60 front axle, and the rear boasts a Dynatrac Pro-rock 80 axle. The M-175 concept sits on massive 40-inch tires with 20-inch beadlock wheels to beef up its imposing stance.

It wouldn't be final without proper firepower under the hood, though. A supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V-8 provides the oomph with more than 700 horsepower to make rubble of the rubble.

The M-175 Five Quarter concept will be on display alongside six other concept creations in Moab, Utah, from April 13-21.