On Monday, Jeep marked the 53rd annual Moab Easter Safari with a new batch of wonderful concept vehicle. In the process, Jeep answered a question so many enthusiasts have asked: What if the Gladiator were to spawn a two-door pickup model?

Enter the J6 concept, one of six concept vehicles Jeep revealed Monday and plans to showcase in Moab, Utah, April 13-21. The J6 mixes both modern and retro design elements to create a seriously great-looking two-door pickup. In the process, the concept also maximizes cargo space with a 6-foot bed, 1-foot longer than the one on the standard Gladiator pickup. The J6 concept measures 201 inches long and sits on a 118.4-inch wheelbase, which matches the wheelbase of the four-door Jeep Wrangler.

Jeep J6 concept

Like other Moab concepts, the J6 uses a mix of prototype and production accessories. The bed features a prototype spray-in bedliner that matches the throwback Brilliant Blue exterior color, a color last seen on the 1978 Jeep Honcho. A concept roll bar holsters four Jeep LED lights and a prototype spare tire carrier can hold a spare tire up to 37 inches in size. Speaking of tires, the J6 sits on 37-inch all-terrain rubber that wrap conceptual deep dish 17-inch wheels finished in a color Jeep calls Brass Monkey. The J6 also features a production 2-inch lift kit.

Up front, the two-door Jeep pickup boasts a prototype 2-inch steel stinger bar that bolts to a stock Rubicon bumper. Custom steel-tube rock rails along the sides ensure nothing gets in the pickup's way while off-roading. The interior features Katzkin leather upholstery with color-contrast stitching to match the exterior, an auxillary switch bank for the LED light accessories, and a trailer brake control switch. All badges are swapped for retro Jeep badges on the exterior and steering wheel.

Jeep J6 concept

Perhaps the best news is this concept may have a shot at production. The Australian website Drive reported Jeep will gauge interest in the J6 concept and consider it for production. Jeep's North American chief, Tim Kuniskis, reiterated the J6 is only a concept, but admitted the brand will hear out what fans and owners think about the two-door pickup. Underscoring its production feasibility is the fact that the familiar 3.6-liter V-6 sits under the hood instead of an insanely modified powerplant. However, Kuniskis admitted building a business case for a two-door model would likely be challenging.

Yet, the J6 seems like a pretty fool-proof case of "build it and they will come."