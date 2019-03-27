Mercedes-AMG has a new A35 sport sedan coming this year. The car features a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with 302 horsepower and is almost as quick as the outgoing A45. As for the next A45, expect it to deliver over 400 horses.

A redesigned MKC is coming for 2020, only it won't be called an MKC as Lincoln has ditched its confusing three-letter naming strategy in favor of proper names that just so happen to feature a nautical theme. In the case of the MKC replacement, Lincoln has selected the Corsair name.

BMW's 1-Series hatchback is about to redesigned. Sadly, the new car is set to drop the rear-wheel-drive layout of its predecessors and instead go with the new FAAR front-wheel-drive setup. The new platform also means the end of an inline-6 in BMW's entry-level car.

