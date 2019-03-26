Carbon-ceramic brakes remain the go-to equipment for high-performance cars, but Porsche may give those who track their cars often a moment to rethink.

Paul Watson, Porsche Australia’s veteran technical representative, told Wheels (via Whichcar) in a report published Friday that carbon-ceramic brakes might not be the best choice for those who track their cars often or are heavy on the brakes in general. In somewhat of a reversal of industry standards (carbon-ceramic brakes outperform iron discs), Watson said some drivers may be better off with iron brakes after all. For years, companies and automakers have named carbon-ceramic brakes as the best bet to withstand heat while providing the best bite when pushing cars hard around the track.

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S, Valencia, Spain, January 2019

The problem sits with heat buildup, which degrades the carbon fiber in the discs. Over numerous track days and hard braking events, the carbon-ceramic discs will wear out very quickly.

"If you're doing club days, we'd always recommend iron discs," Watson told the website.

The technical representative wouldn't say how long Porsche expects its carbon-ceramic brakes to last and didn't want to pin down a figure since it's a major variable. Obviously, more track days and harder braking will wear out the brakes quicker. He recalled a mistake in the past when Porsche launched the brakes and the company said they would last the lifetime of the car. Owners reported back to Porsche, in some cases, that the brakes were worn out after a number of track days.

Somewhat humorously, Watson said there's a very different target customer for the carbon-ceramic brake option: neat freaks. The material doesn't leave brake dust on the wheels and owners won't need to wipe them down very often. Perhaps cheaper iron discs will suffice for a majority of the sports car buying population.