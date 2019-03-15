Tesla's long-awaited Model Y is finally here. Revealed overnight, the small electric crossover is related to the Model 3 sedan and has the option of a third row. There's also a Performance model that should sprint to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and top out at 150 mph. Deliveries will start in the fall of 2020.

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Ford has revived its Grabber Lime exterior color for the 2020 Mustang lineup. Naturally, the automaker showed off the green paint finish on the new Shelby GT500. The car's going to be impossible to miss.

Porsche has a new 911 on its hands, and we learned from the man who oversaw its development what were the eight main goals the automaker had for it. One of them was emphasizing the car's muscular stance, which has resulted in all models, not just those with all-wheel drive, getting a sexy wide-body design.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

