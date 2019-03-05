Karma, the electric car startup born out of the remains of the original Fisker, is ready to give us a glimpse at its future.

The Chinese-backed, Southern California-based automaker will use April's 2019 Shanghai auto show to present three cars, one of which will be an updated version of Karma's sole model, the Revero.

While the updated Revero represents Karma's immediate future, a mystery model will give us an early look at the automaker's mid-term plans while a concept will delve into the long-term plans.

2020 Karma Revero spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The updated Revero has already been spied in prototype form and is due on sale in the second half of 2019. New styling looks to be on the menu and hopefully improved performance, too. The current Revero, while only introduced for 2017, is actually just a minor update of the Fisker Karma launched for 2012.

It isn't clear what the car representing Karma's mid-term plans will be but a strong possibility is a small sedan based on the Atlantic sedan that Fisker previewed in 2012. The rights to the Atlantic were included in the asset sale of the original Fisker to Karma's Chinese backer Wanxiang in 2014.

It also isn't clear what the long-term plans are, but a Vision concept that will be unveiled at the Shanghai auto show will point the way. A teaser shot released Tuesday hints at a low-slung vehicle with wide haunches.

Fisker Atlantic Design Prototype - 2012 New York Auto Show

“Our new dawn represents Karma’s short, medium and long-term product direction,” Karma CEO Lance Zhou said in a statement. “We have a solid product plan that spans the next decade and relationships with the right partners who are helping us accelerate technology and product development.”

One of those partners is Italian design house and nascent automaker Pininfarina, whose first collaboration with Karma will be presented at the Shanghai auto show.

We should have more details soon as the show gets underway April 16.