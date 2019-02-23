A new generation of the Ford Focus ST was revealed this week, and the car came packing a version of the 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4 found in the Mustang and previous-generation Focus RS.

Unfortunately, we won't see the new ST here as Ford no longer plans to offer any Focus variants in the country.

2019 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty

Ram this week dropped pricing for its latest range of heavy-duty pickups. The range starts with the 2019 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty, which for $35,090 includes a 6.4-liter V-8, an 8-speed auto and a bed.

2020 McLaren 600LT Spider

One of the cars we tested was McLaren's 600LT Spider. It's the open-top version of last year's 600LT coupe and the new flagship of McLaren's entry-level Sports Series range. There's nothing entry-level about the car, though, as it comes from the factory with a twin-turbocharged V-8 spitting out 592 horsepower.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A car we're looking forward to testing is the next Porsche 911 GT3, a prototype for which we spied this week. The new car looks to follow a familiar formula, including sticking with a naturally aspirated flat-6.

2021 Audi RS Q4 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another car we spied was an Audi RS Q4. The vehicle is a high-performance version of the yet-to-be-revealed Q4 and should come with a 400-hp turbocharged inline-5.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Yet another vehicle we spied was the soft-roader version of Porsche's upcoming Taycan electric sport sedan. Likely to be called the Taycan Cross Turismo, the soft-roader was previewed just last year in concept form and so far the production version looks to stay close to the design of the show car.

Bugatti Chiron test with astronaut Jon A. McBride

Bugatti recently put astronaut Jon A. McBride in the passenger seat of the Chiron and allowed him to sample the hypercar's potential at NASA'S Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where the French luxury marque is conducting speed and aerodynamic testing. The runways at the site are ideal for high-speed testing as they are some of the longest and flattest in the world.

1970 Dodge Charger Tantrum by SpeedKore Performance

We discovered the 1970 Dodge Charger "Tantrum" is for sale yet again. The muscle car was built by SpeedKore and boasts a 9.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 marine engine that blasts out 1,650 hp.

Cupra Formentor concept

The Volkswagen Group's Spanish division SEAT has turned its Cupra performance trim into its own standalone brand, and the first vehicle to be developed entirely for Cupra is set for a debut at next month's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show. Revealed online this week, it's a crossover called the Formentor.