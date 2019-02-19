A new generation of the Ford Focus ST has arrived, and it's packing a version of the 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4 found in the Mustang and previous-generation Focus RS. Unfortunately, we won't see the new ST here as Ford no longer plans to offer any Focus variants in the country.

BMW is working on its second sedan smaller than the 3-Series. The automaker has already launched a 1-Series sedan in China. Now it’s working on a more stylish coupe-like version likely to be called a 2-Series Gran Coupe. The good news is this one should be sold worldwide.

The Volkswagen Group's Spanish division SEAT has turned its Cupra performance trim into its own standalone brand, and the first vehicle to be developed entirely for Cupra is set for a debut at next month's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show. Judging from a teaser shot, it will be a performance crossover of some sort.

