Aston Martin is reviving historic British brand Lagonda as a luxury EV marque capable of challenging Rolls-Royce and Bentley. The first of the new Lagondas will be an SUV, a preview of which will arrive at next month's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show in the form of the All-Terrain Concept.

BMW's much-hyped iNext electric SUV has finally been revealed, albeit as a highly camouflaged prototype. The vehicle is due in 2021 and is expected to offer over 400 miles of range thanks to an available 120-kilowatt-hour battery.

Audi Sport has updated the TT RS. The sports car has taken on a more aggressive look but sadly there's no extra power to be had. Few will be complaining, though, as the stock 400-horsepower rating is certainly nothing to sneeze at.

Lagonda All-Terrain SUV concept rolling silently to Geneva debut

Prototypes for BMW iNext electric SUV break cover

Audi TT RS refined with round of updates

Blow out the candles: 2019 Chrysler Pacifica celebrates minivan's 35th birthday

2019 Ram 1500's new split tailgate has the angle for you

Green Car Reports turns 10

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost spy shots

NTSB calls on Congress to make collision-avoidance tech mandatory for new cars

2019 Ford Mustang Australia Supercars racer roars in

Tesla battery packs coming to Electrify America chargers