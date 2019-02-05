Die-cast models in a 1:18 scale are popular collectibles, plus they cost less and take up a lot less space than the actual vehicles. And now Mercedes-Benz has come up with a nifty way to display those vehicles — a new 1:18 scale Actros car transporter that the company says is the first available in this scale.

“The predominant standard format with respect to commercial model vehicles was previously 1:50,” the company said. “Mercedes-Benz has collaborated with renown model vehicle manufacturer NZG to create their first tractor unit and semitrailer combination in the 1:18 scale.

“This opens up entirely new horizons for commercial vehicle models. Even the tiniest of details inside and outside the Actros are clearly recognizable.

Mercedes 1:18-scale model transporter

“And then there’s the 96.5 cm (nearly 38 inches) long car transporter body which is equally feature-rich as the original trailer. The car transporter can be loaded up with as many as seven Mercedes-Benz model cars from the broad 1:18 scale portfolio of Mercedes and smart vehicles.”

Or with an equal number of any other 1:18 scale models.

Mercedes 1:18-scale model transporter

Mercedes notes that the trailer is made from 500 individual components and is held together with 225 screws, pins and tools. The tractor is based on the one unveiled at the Hannover IAA 2018 show with the new Actros facelift. The model has a tipping cab that exposes the engine. The doors open, and so does the service flap.

The trailer and transporter are priced at €629.90 ($720) each. The model Mercedes vehicles show in the photos range from €79.90 ($91) to €119.90 ($137) each through the Mercedes-Benz website.

This article, written by Larry Edsall, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.