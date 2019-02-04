In 2010, Lotus toyed with the idea of a hybrid Evora sports car with the Evora 414E Extended-Range hybrid concept. Today, the car is for sale.

Listed on Lotus For Sale and first reported by Motor1, the show car ended in private hands and now seeks a new owner. The current owner doesn't explain how he acquired the car, but it's likely Lotus quietly sold the prototype after testing the car.

2010 Lotus Evora 414E Hybrid Concept 2010 Lotus Evora 414E Hybrid Concept 2010 Lotus Evora 414E Hybrid Concept

The powertrain marries a 1.2-liter 3-cylinder gasoline engine to two electric motors. The engine is the range extender, while a battery pack supplies power to the electric motors for 35 miles. After the batteries run out of juice, the engine kicks in to power the motors for another 300 miles. This isn't a slow car, though. The two electric motors create a total of 414 horsepower and there's a whopping 590 pound-feet of torque on tap. Add that to Lotus' tradition of building seriously lightweight cars, and we bet the Evora 414E is a rocket.

At its debut in 2010, Lotus said 0-60 mph came in under four seconds.

Often, when concept cars surface for sale, they don't come with a proper VIN and owners can't register them to drive on public roads. For some reason, Lotus gave the 414E a VIN and it's absolutely ready to go wherever the next owner wants to take it. Mileage isn't listed with the sale, but it will cost $197,000 at current exchange rates.