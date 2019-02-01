The world was supposed to welcome a reborn TVR Griffith early this year. Now, it's been put on hold until 2020.

A report from Dutch website AutoRAI, first spotted by Motor1, detailed the new delay that TVR blames on construction processes at its new Welsh factory. In December TVR said it would likely start production of the new Griffith in March of this year and aimed for the first deliveries to occur at some point in 2019.

The holdup comes from European Union regulations. The Welsh government purchased a tiny 3-percent share of TVR last January for about $700,000. Unfortunately, the purchase was enough to apply EU-wide regulations that surround state-funded companies. Rather than simply having local firms bid on construction work at TVR's Welsh factory, TVR needed to open up bidding for all EU firms. That process caused "frustrating" delays, TVR head Les Edgar said in December.

TVR Griffith prototype, 2017 Goodwood Revival

Paul Thompson, heritage director of TVR, told the Dutch website it will take "more time than we expected" to begin production of the Griffith and he pointed blame directly at the EU regulations.

When the new Griffith does get off the ground, it will pack a Ford-sourced 5.0-liter V-8. Cosworth massaged the engine to produce 500 horsepower, and drivers will have a choice of any transmission as long as it's a 6-speed manual. No automatics here. It will also be the first car to apply Gordon Murray's innovative iStream construction method. The Griffith features minimal preassembled parts and the architecture focuses on keeping cars light.

TVR hopes that once production starts, it will be able to build 1,500 to 2,000 cars per year. For now, buyers will have to remain patient.